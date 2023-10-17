Vaccination Decisions Substack

Vaccination Policies are 'Sickness Policies' not Health Policies
Part 2 Government Crime in Vaccination Policies
  
Judy Wilyman PhD
June 2024

Government Crime in Vaccination Policy:
Part 1 Reversing the Principles that Protect Human Health
  
Judy Wilyman PhD
April 2024

Big Pharma designed WHO's Global Health Policy from 2000-2009
Corruption and deception, not science, is the foundation of WHO health policy
  
Judy Wilyman PhD
February 2024

Australia and the Crime of Coercive Vaccination
There is no Evidence for Mandatory Vaccination
  
Judy Wilyman PhD
January 2024

The Corruption of the World Health Organisation
One World Government and the International Health Regulations
  
Judy Wilyman PhD
October 2023

SIDS now SADS: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome
41% Increase in Excess Deaths in Young People Since COVID "Vaccine" Roll Out
  
Judy Wilyman PhD
August 2023

'Unvaccinated' Does Not Mean Unprotected
The False Claims (Pseudoscience) Provided by Governments and Doctors over the Last Three Years
  
Judy Wilyman PhD
June 2023

