Newsletter 312: Vaccination Choice and Medical Ethics

“It would not be possible to take power or use it in the way we have without the radio” (Joseph Goebbels).

Censorship of the Science on Vaccines by the Media for Decades (A Corporate-sponsored and self-regulated mainstream media)

Did you know that when the authorities say that ‘vaccination is like the seat belt principle’, implying that it protects the majority of people, they are misusing this analogy. The historical facts about infectious disease control have been suppressed by the mainstream media for decades, and it is a fact, that the majority of people in developed countries have not been at risk from infectious diseases since 1950.

Here are the suppressed medical facts:

In all developed countries with public health reforms (e.g. Australia) infectious diseases were not a risk (either death or illness) to the majority of the population by 1950 as declared by the Commonwealth Year Book of Australia (1953). So vaccines are not being used in the same way as the seat belt analogy. This needs correcting. Only one vaccine was in use in mass vaccination programs in 1950 - smallpox vaccine - so vaccination was not responsible for the decline in risk from all infectious diseases for the majority of the population. The risk from smallpox did not decline until public health measures were implemented in developed countries by 1950. The vaccine was not the major factor in its declined and it had many adverse health effects including death. In developed countries the majority of people do not get symptomatic disease from any infection. There are four possible outcomes from infections - asymptomatic (creates herd immunity), mild symptoms (creates herd immunity) and rarely - hospitalisation and death. The outcome of the infection is determined by the person’s own particular environmental and lifestyle circumstances - you are not responsible for anyone else’s health. All drugs/vaccines carry a risk of chronic illness and death for every individual this is why the medical ethical guidelines of doctors state that vaccination must be a choice without coercion, manipulation or pressure. (Australian Immunisation Handbook Ed 10). Yet the corporate medical regulator AHPRA is not enforcing this fundamental medical principle.

If the majority of the population was not at risk from infectious diseases from 1950 onwards, why have the number of vaccines on the schedule increased as the risk declined? And why have vaccines been mandated when there is a known risk of adverse events for every individual due to their genetic make-up?

This risk from vaccines is higher for some individuals than others, and the risk from infectious diseases in developed countries was very low and negligible from 1950 onwards for the majority of the population. Mandatory vaccination plays Russian Roulette with our health.

Mushroom Case Daily and Australia’s Hall of Fame

In the Australian courts we currently have a woman on trial for allegedly poisoning her lunch guests with death cap mushrooms. It was admitted in the case that every person will react differently to the toxins in the death cap mushrooms according to their gender, race, age, and their own genetic makeup: a well known principle of medicine.

Yet we have a Liberal Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who permitted and facilitated the state premiers to mandate and coerce a drug, in 2021-24 that was falsely promoted as a ‘COVID vaccine’ to the entire Australian population. The truth is that this drug/vaccine was an experimental gene technology that had not been approved by the Office of Gene Technology in Australia and had no short or long-term data to prove safety or efficacy.

The Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, told the Australian population in 2021 that the public would be participating in ‘the largest global experiment ever’ yet the Prime Minister, facilitated the premiers to coerce people into using the ‘vaccine’ by removing them from their jobs with the threat of ‘misconduct’ on their professional records, and by preventing them from going to restaurants and traveling.

It was also Scott Morrison, as Minister for Social Services (not Minister for Health) who implemented the No Jab No Pay Bill in the federal parliament that coerced parents into using every vaccine on the national vaccination program. This policy uses financial incentives of ~$28,000 per child, to mandate the use of 16+ vaccines in children from birth to 19 years of age.

This meant that from 2016 onwards a child was not considered ‘vaccinated’ unless they had all 16 vaccines. The premiers extended this policy soon after (except the ACT) with the introduction of the No Jab No Play Bill that prevented attendance at childcare without all of the required vaccines.

Vaccines contain multiple toxins, including neurotoxins (aluminium and thimerosal) in each vaccine, and each child gets up to 12 vaccines combined in the first year of life, approximately ~24 doses of vaccines. Therefore, mandating any vaccine in the human population, particularly the experimental COVID ‘vaccine’, (i.e. the genetically engineered modified messenger RNA product that was not proven to prevent or stop the transmission of COVID), will cause significant harm and death to millions of people in genetically diverse populations.

However, in contrast, to the mum on trial for her lunch guests who died, Scott Morrison has been awarded a Companion Of the Order of Australia (AC) - the highest award of Australia’s honour system, for violating the medical ethical guidelines of doctors, with legislation that enforced the coercion of the population with an experimental drug.

The mandating and coercing of this untested genetic technology (COVID ‘vaccines’) in the Australian population correlated directly to a 17-20% increase in excess deaths from 2021 onwards and also in Japan. This was the case in all highly vaccinated countries. This included the premature deaths of many elderly people and a huge increase in deaths and illnesses in other demographics due to turbo cancers, myocarditis, aortic dissection, blood clots, heart attacks, strokes, infertility, anxiety, depression, Alzheimer, Motor Neurone Disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases etc.

Do you have a chronic illness that appeared in the last 4 years? And has your doctor said ‘they do not know the cause of your disease?’ The government’s claim that ‘correlation does not equal causation’ is unscientific when they have not acknowledged or investigated this direct association and it is potentially criminal in its intent. Here are the known adverse health outcomes from COVID injections as described by an ex-Pfizer vice-president and chief scientific advisor.

The Medical Ethical Guidelines of Doctors

The Australian Medical Professional Board supported these mandates, that violate their own medial ethical guidelines, by claiming this genetic therapy injection, was for the ‘community good’; even though there was no clinical data to support this claim.

Any opposition to this claim was dismissed with claims that this was ‘antivaccination material’ and doctors could be deregistered by the regulator, AHPRA, if they discussed the risks of these genetic products. The word ‘antivaxxer’ was weaponised to ridicule individuals and to prevent others from critically thinking about the risks of these drugs, or so called ‘vaccines’.

Actors, Comedians and Artists are used to Promote Drugs (Vaccines) to the Public

Australia’s comedians who are very influential have been used to promote vaccines to the public, even though they have no specialist knowledge of these medications. Some high profile comedians/actors who used strong language to influence people’s behaviour on vaccines included, Wil Anderson and Magda Szubanski. Celebrities are aware that if they promote vaccines their reputations will be protected in the mainstream media. If they question these products they are labelled ‘antivaxxers’ and their reputation and career are destroyed.

Sadly, Magda Szubanski has recently been diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 blood cancer, mantle cell lymphoma. If you believe the government this is a tragic coincidence with the use of an experimental genetic product. However, the government is making this claim by ignoring the known deaths and adverse health events that were observed during the short and aborted 2 month clinical trials for COVID ‘vaccines’ that were performed by Pfizer before the vaccine was rolled out.

Whilst these celebrities are promoting these products because they believe the information they are provided with, I think it is time that as a society we acknowledge the bias that enters debates when corporations can receive millions in profit for the medications they are promoting. Particularly, when they are targeting healthy people, as vaccines do. It is time to re-establish society’s moral compass and bring integrity back into the media and medical profession.

Please note that it is the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR) that are dictating these vaccination policies and providing incentives for the countries that implement them. These WHO directives were non-binding in 2020, however amendments have been made to the IHR that need to be rejected by Australia by the 19th July 2025 if we are to maintain our sovereignty over our own health decisions.

My book - ‘Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom’ published March 2020 is available on my website (Vaccination Decisions) and it is based on my PhD research published 2015.