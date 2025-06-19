Vaccination Decisions Substack

Jane Vickery
Jun 19

Thank you Judy for continuing to illuminate the frightening level of Government corruption, medical malfeasance and regulatory capture that exists within our self-proclaimed Lucky Country. Of significance, now that we are experiencing a "Cost of Living Crisis" caused by government ineptitude and corruption, is that poverty, lack of sanitation and chronic stress all significantly undermine health. Our government appears intent on weakening us as a nation - a parasitic organism that will eventually destroy the host population.

Lapun Ozymandias
Jun 20

Thank you for the wisdom of your article, Judy. You are one of the few who saw and understood the predatory nature of the ‘vaccination industry’ long before it dawned on the rest of us naïve medical consumers.

“…the medical ethical guidelines of doctors state that vaccination must be a choice without coercion, manipulation or pressure. (Australian Immunisation Handbook Ed 10). Yet the corporate medical regulator AHPRA is not enforcing this fundamental medical principle.”

As a lay person I was barely aware of the existence of AHPRA before the onset of the Covid crisis five years ago. Since then, AHPRA’s behaviour has revealed its true face - namely that of an instrument of bureaucratic enforcement of government policy whose ideological compliance methods are reminiscent of those of Stalinist Russia. AHPRA’s members are politically appointed, and I doubt that they have even bothered to read the principles enunciated in the Australian Immunisation Handbook. The performance of AHPRA needs to be formally investigated to ascertain its members own degree of regulatory compliance as well as their possible conflicts of interest.

6 more comments...

