“Real power is achieved when the ruling classes control the material essentials of life, granting and withholding them from the masses as if they were privileges ” (George Orwell)

Here is Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan testifying before the Australian Senate Committee about the greater number of deaths in the vaccinated group versus unvaccinated group in the Pfizer clinical trials, and the link to the vaccine of the significant excess mortality in all vaccinated countries since 2021.

Reversing Health Promotion Principles in Government Policy

Firstly, governments do not, and should not, have the power to mandate medical drugs in government policies. This is specifically because they are not medical doctors and mandates violate doctors’ ethical guidelines to practice medicine.

In 1946 Australia’s constitution was changed to allow the federal government to provide medical advice which permits the recommendation of preventative medical interventions, but they have no power to mandate a medical intervention.

The use of coercion in government policies is also a violation of the ethical practice of medicine: coercion results in sickness not health being promoted in government policies because of stress on mental wellbeing.

Secondly, there is no necessity for this action. The risk (not cases) from all infectious diseases was removed by changes to the environment and lifestyle by government policies, in developed countries, prior to the use of most vaccines.

The two vaccines in use in mass campaigns before 1950 (small pox and polio) were voluntary, and the risk from these diseases was also only removed after hygiene, sanitation and nutrition were implemented in developed countries by 1950.

The polio outbreaks after 1950 were manipulated to show a decline in polio after the vaccine was implemented by changing the criteria used to diagnose polio. This strategy was also adopted in 2020 when flu disappeared for two years and now it has returned since the misused (and hence medically fraudulent PCR test) used for diagnosing respiratory illness in 2020-21 has been removed.

Government policy can be influenced by sponsorship from lobby groups, such as pharmaceutical companies, and this is allowing the ethical guidelines for doctors to be violated to remove human rights of consumers.

This is being achieved through the directives on vaccination policies that are given to all member countries from the World Health Organisation (WHO), through the International Health Regulations (IHR 2007). The advice on these regulations is provided to each member government via the WHO’s National Technical Advisory Groups on Immunisation.

In Australia this body is called the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI). The chair of Australia’s ATAGI from 2005-2014 was Terry Nolan, who was also the head of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) program for vaccine development, the largest in Australia, from 1990-2005.

During his time as ATAGI chair, Terry Nolan was directly advising Australia’s health minister on which vaccines should be included on the national immunisation program (NIP).

During 2000-2009 the WHO’s IHR’s were designed with the direct influence of the Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and other corporations, and they continued to indirectly influence global health policies from 2009-2024 through the Gavi board.

Due to the relaxing of Australia’s media ownership laws over the last two decades, Murdoch now owns approximately 80% of Australian media and News Corp media was fundamental in pushing the coercive childhood vaccination program, called No Jab No Play from 2013 until its implementation in 2016. Coercion in a ‘health’ policy is anti-health promotion and preventing participation in society, when a child is healthy, is against human rights.

For the last decade or more, consumers of vaccines (the main stakeholders of vaccination policies) who have attempted to debate these coercive policies with academic information, have been denigrated and ridiculed in mainstream media with lies about their information.

This has been assisted by lobby groups such as the Australian Skeptics, Friends of Science in Medicine and even the Australian Health Consumer Forum, who are promoting industry interests in government policies. The Australian Award process is used to give credibility to the false information that government officials and others provide on vaccines (See Ch 8 of my research)

See Appendix 9 of my research that is published in my book ‘Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom’ for some of the strategies being used to promote false and misleading information about vaccination through government policies to the public.