Are Mandatory Vaccination Policies the beginning of the medical dictatorship that is warned about in this anonymous quote? The point is not whether Benjamin Rush made this statement but that the statement is true.

Currently, Jayden Beale, a legal officer who works for the government, is fighting the government’s mandatory COVID vaccination policy in the Queensland courts. This policy removed consumer’s fundamental right to bodily autonomy by mandating COVID ‘vaccines’ for jobs and participation in society in 2021. Here is the video of Jayden Beale, describing his reasons for challenging the Australian government over the mandating of an untested (experimental) gene therapy product called ‘COVID vaccines’ in 2021.

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Since 2016 in Australia we have been living in a medical dictatorship where the Liberal and Labor governments mandated a drug called ‘vaccines’ in the childhood vaccination program. This was done in a Social Services policy NOT a Health policy and it was unsupported by any valid legislation in the Health Department in 2015 when the policy was designed.

This medical dictatorship, under the guise of being ‘for the community good’, was continued in 2021 with the mandating of COVID ‘vaccines’ in the entire population. There is no such thing as a drug being for the ‘good of the community’. This is a nonsense statement, as doctors will tell you. A drug may be safe for 95% of people but it can never be safe for everyone. The TGA changed the law in 2021 for the government to be able to claim that the COVID ‘vaccines’ were safe for everyone. This is a crime because a drug can kill and destroy the health of an unknown number of people. How is your health since 2021?

The government cannot prove that the COVID ‘vaccines’, were not the cause of your decline in health - that is the crime. They are required to prove over ten years that a vaccine/drug is safe for everyone but for this ‘vaccine’ it was ‘the speed of science’. Again that is nonsense - there is no such thing.

It should be noted that the government has tried to dismiss this Qld court case six times and failed. The government also does not have a single expert witness to provide evidence that the untested gene therapy called a COVID vaccine was safe and that the mandates complied with the Queensland Human Rights Bill - the only state in Australia to have such a human rights bill. On the contrary, Jayden Beale has 13 high profile doctors, scientists and researchers who will testify that this policy was unlawful and harmful. Here are the human rights and medical ethics that Australia’s vaccination mandates violate.

This Queensland Court Case could end Vaccine Mandates Worldwide

In 2020 the Australian population was mandated to have a genetically altered mRNA ‘vaccine’ that had only been tested in Phase 2 and Phase 3 combined clinical trials for a total of 4 months before it was marketed to the public as a ‘safe and effective vaccine’. There is no drug that can be claimed to be safe for everyone in a genetically diverse population. This represents a crime against the people.

In 2020 there was no evidence to support this claim of safety and efficacy for COVID ‘vaccines’. Yet this experimental genetically altered drug, with emergency approval only, was mandated in all healthy Australians. Many scientists predicted an explosion of cancers, heart attacks, strokes, infertility/ miscarriages, anxiety/depression, and neurodegenerative diseases - in all age groups. The last 5 years have proved this to be the case.

Many scientists and researchers have concluded that you can no longer trust the studies presented in scientific journals because they are owned and funded by the pharmaceutical companies. In fact, reputable scientists, such as John Ioannidis, have exposed the fact that the results of most studies cannot be relied upon due to the conflicts of interest in all stages of the clinical trial and marketing process. This is why the safety signals being found in many scientific studies are being played down to the public and you are told they are ‘rare’ side effects of vaccines. In other words, they are ignoring the signals and TELLING you what to think.

Hence, if a drug/vaccine is not tested for 10 years (to obtain observed empirical evidence) prior to mandating it in the population, then the adverse health outcomes can be hidden by flawed pharmaceutically funded studies in journals owned by the big pharma companies. And the government can ignore the evidence the public provides.

This is described further in my PhD investigating the evidence for government vaccination programs completed in December 2015. This is why it is important that doctors and governments abide by their medical ethical guidelines and do not use ‘medical knowledge’ to remove human rights.

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