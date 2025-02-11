Welcome to my first newsletter for 2025. This is Newsletter 309 Public Health Gone Bad: how is your health since 2021?

This caption below applied to all healthy people in 2021:

“My favourite example of diversity, equity, and inclusion was in 2021-22 when the Australian Liberal government discriminated against the healthy unvaccinated for having a different political opinion, using name calling and denigration, and then legally barred them from working, traveling, receiving healthcare or otherwise participating in society”

In Australia, it was Scott Morrison’s Liberal government that used financial coercion to discriminate against healthy citizens who would not get injected with this so called COVID ‘vaccine’ (genetically engineered mRNA). It was the Minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton, who assisted in enforcing this discrimination on the population in 2021, using the military, the Immigration Department and the Australian police force, as well as applying misconduct charges for employees who did not comply.

The Liberal Minister for Immigration in 2022, Alex Hawke, even deported the (arguably) healthiest person on the planet, Novak Djokovic, even though he had a valid entry visa and had natural immunity from a previous COVID infection. Alex Hawke described Novak Djokovic, as a ‘risk to public health’.

It must be the first time in history that a healthy athlete has been removed from any country for not taking a drug. This is public health gone bad Mr. Hawke and at the very least you need to make a public apology to Novak Djokovic.

Here is Novak, explaining why he was prepared to give up all his trophies to keep his right to choose what is injected into his body. Novak is a man of integrity and a role model for all Australians to show how you must stand up to bullies when laws are corrupted.

The Crime Committed by Governments that Mandated a Genetically Engineered Drug in Healthy People

This COVID so called ‘vaccine’ (drug), was a medical intervention for healthy people that did not have any long term safety or efficacy data to support it. Here is the recent documentary that has put together all the evidence you need to support this fact and to take to your local police station to lodge a criminal charge against the perpetrators - Witness Statement.

Millions of People Dead or Permanently Injured from this Drug (Forest of the Fallen)

Here is just one story of the millions of Australians whose life or quality of life was destroyed by these COVID injections. This is Ingi Doyle’s story of how she has suffered since she was coerced by her government into ‘doing the right thing’. Prior to the injections she was a fit person competing in triathlons and with no existing health problems. After receiving this untested genetic product falsely called a ‘COVID vaccine’ to the public, she is lucky to be alive but does not enjoy the same quality of life. She suffered an aortic dissection and this injury is now more common since the jabs - here is the link to the video - Dissection

Why Mandates for drugs are a Crime

This vaccine mandate violates the precautionary principle that is used in government public health policy to protect human health. Australians have been informed for years by the industry-funded, government, Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), that childhood vaccines are tested for 10+ years before being promoted to the public.

But as with the COVID ‘vaccines’ this was not true: the Australian TGA has recently admitted in 2024 that it does not have a duty of care to protect the public good in its role as a government regulator of the safety and efficacy of vaccines. And this is why it has not done the necessary studies to prove that vaccines are safe or effective. Wow!

And here is Stanley Plotkin, aged 92, the so called ‘Godfather of vaccines’, finally admitting in 2024, the fact that childhood vaccines have not been properly studied for safety or efficacy, or in combination with every other vaccine that is now on the childhood program (16+ vaccines). Journalist, Maryanne Demasi’s interview with Plotkin is here.

This admission by Plotkin occurred after my PhD research was published in January 2016 providing evidence for this fact. To buy my book and inform yourselves of the lack of science in vaccination policies and the government strategies being used to remove your health freedom, please use this link - Vacci-Nation: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom

How is your health since 2021?

If your health has deteriorated significantly and you are no longer enjoying a good quality of life (mentally or physically), then you should be angry because you have been lied to by your government. Maybe you have many friends as well who are similarly affected or whose cancers/strokes/heart conditions have returned or who have prematurely passed away - suddenly?

The government cannot prove that it was not this drug/vaccine (mRNA gene technology) that they mandated in all healthy people that is causing this illness. This fact makes the mandating of this drug (‘vaccine’) in 2021-25 a crime against humanity. These mandates are still in place in some businesses.

The Mainstream Media’s Complicity in the Crime

I know the ABC is telling us it is our lifestyle or it is an overdose of a supplement product or anything else except the genetically engineered mRNA ‘vaccine’ (drug) that is causing this increase in illness/deaths. But why are you getting your medical advice from the mainstream media? The corporate-government sponsored media has no proof of the cause of your illness and why are they ignoring the untested genetic injections as a plausible (and most likely) cause of your illness?

You were coerced (forced in fact - because you cannot live without a job or travel to see friends and relatives) into taking this injection. And the ABC had the industry scientist, Norman Swan, promoting the ‘vaccines’ to you with false information.

The ABC also used comedians, such as, Wil Anderson, who told you not to question the vaccines in his ‘Wilogical’ performance and then after the ‘pandemic’, the ABC put to air the program, ‘Question Everything’ with Wil Anderson as the presenter. Do you see how you are being manipulated by the media?

Doctors medical ethical guidelines state that ‘a vaccine must be given without coercion, manipulation, or pressure’ (Australian Immunisation Handbook Ed 10). Yet all doctors were required by the Australian medical regulator, AHPRA, to violate this medical ethical guideline. This is a crime and the regulator, AHPRA, must be held to account.

The government has financially coerced an untested genetically engineered drug onto the healthy Australian population and the TGA, Chief Medical and Health Officers, and Health Department, cannot prove that it was not this ‘vaccine’ (drug) that has caused your illness or death.

This is a crime when it is committed in a public health policy for three main reasons:

The public was not told that this was a genetically-engineered product falsely described as a ‘vaccine’. Or that it is contaminated with DNA that is known to cause cancer. Coercion is against the ethical guidelines for promoting health in the community and has no place in a government public health policies. The public was told by the TGA and other ministers and politicians, that these injections were safe and effective when they had no data to support this claim. This is a violation of the public’s trust.

You have a right to be angry and to get accountability by making a complaint to the police. There will be no future for our children if those responsible are not held to account.

