Justin Untersteiner, current CEO AHPRA

Martin Fletcher - former CEO AHPRA 2009-2024

On 3rd May 2025 the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS) held a conference to expose the misdeeds of the corporate-government medical regulator - the Australian Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority (AHPRA): a national body that has registered and monitored the conduct of Australian doctors since 2010. The information provided in this conference led one participant to declare at the end, this is not a misdeeds conference it is a ‘scandal’.

Here are some excerpts in italics below from investigative journalist, Maryanne Demasi’s newsletter after she attended the event - The Misdeeds of AHPRA by M. Demasi.

The AHPRA board has unlimited scope and no accountability for any action it takes against a doctor or an academic. (That’s right, in NSW the regulator known as the HealthCare Complaints Commission, included an extra clause in the policy in 2017 to include ‘educators’.)

Annually AHPRA is spending $15 million on legal action that is being funded by the fees of the doctors it is terrorising with investigations.

There is no standard of evidence needed to launch a case and many are launched by anonymous complainants with no evidence of harm to a patient - you are guilty until you prove your innocence. These cases are terrorising doctors and they can run for years without a resolution whilst the doctor is suspended from working during this time.

One in five doctors will be investigated during their career and the investigation leaves reputational scars that never heal.

AHPRA’s own internal review revealed that over a four-year period, it had handled 20 serious cases, 16 of which resulted in deaths. Of these, 12 were confirmed suicides, while 4 were considered likely suicides. In addition, there were many more attempted suicides.

Questions for Health Professionals to ask themselves:

Why are you continuing to pay fees to an unaccountable, corporate and questionably invalid, regulatory board that was set up through the Queensland parliament, and not through the federal parliament, to become a national board? If the above description is correct you are potentially contributing to harming your patients with non-objective science as well as funding an organisation to unjustly investigate your fellow practitioners. How can consumers trust doctors and allied health professionals who are prevented from providing all of the known risks associated with medical interventions?

Speaker after speaker at the conference described how the medical industry is misusing its authority to intimidate, harass and bully doctors, and academics, into submission to the health directives provided by the government with centralised decision-making.

This bullying by AHPRA ensures doctors will comply with the government directives even when the directives breach the medical ethical guidelines for practitioners that are set out by the Medical Board of Australia (MBA). (Ch 5 PhD).

This tyrannical situation began in 2010 when AHPRA was set up, but it only became apparent to most people in 2020 when the corporate partners wanted to promote their untested medical products to all consumers during the alleged pandemic.

Medical ethical guidelines are designed by the MBA to protect the patient’s health, but AHPRA is ensuring that industry profits are being protected by bullying doctors into implementing government public health directives that contradict the health promotion literature.

Doctors are threatened with de-registration from AHPRA if they oppose the government narrative and this has led to doctors violating the ethical guidelines for patients with respect to informed consent without coercion, bodily autonomy, medical privacy and non-discrimination in health policies.

It is no longer possible to trust the advice provided by health practitioners who are registered with AHPRA. The patient’s health is a risk because doctors no longer have autonomy to speak freely of the evidence-based risks associated with many medical interventions. Particularly, those for healthy people such as the ever-expanding vaccination program.

The violation of ethical guidelines is leading to premature deaths and chronic illness/ disability in the community. This is a tragedy and it is a huge and growing burden on Australia’s health budget and economy.

Sadly, respect for all registered health professionals is declining and this will not change until practitioners stand up to the regulator and ensure that they are only paying fees to an organisation that is accountable for the actions that it takes against practitioners.

Any doctors/allied health professionals who wish to bring integrity back into their profession, and remove the bullying culture driven by AHPRA, can join the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS) to ensure that health and not industry interests, and hence sickness, are being promoted in the community.

Silencing Dissenting Voices on Health Choices: Cancel Culture

Here is the interview with Sayer Ji, a natural health advocate, describing the personal cost it has taken to stand for medical ethics and health freedom, at a time when the pharmaceutical industry is influencing every part of the manufacturing and marketing campaigns for medical interventions - Silenced for Telling the Truth about Natural Medicine

My Research on the Childhood Vaccination Program (2004-2015)

My book Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom (published 2020) describes the undone science in government vaccination programs that is leading to false claims about the benefits of vaccines. This lack of evidence for the claims of the safety and efficacy of vaccines has now been admitted by the so called, Godfather of Vaccines, Stanley Plotkin. I have also described the political strategies, including the conflicts of interest of regulators and government advisors, that have resulted in doctors violating their medical ethical guidelines. This has led to a significant increase in deaths, illnesses, and disabilities from enforcing government public health policies. The book is available from my website Vaccination Decisions and the Australian Vaccination-Risks Network.