Vaccination Decisions Substack

Vaccination Decisions Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Grumpy Old Man's avatar
The Grumpy Old Man
May 19

A bizarre situation indeed. Today is World Family Doctor Day... and I'm not applauding them until they start living up to the reputation they are supposed to have. They aren't hating their enslavers hard enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Concerned3Aussie's avatar
Concerned3Aussie
May 19

Thank you for your work Judy. I have sent a copy of this article to the head office of Ochre Health asking that they send it to all medical staff.

I hope they take note as doctors need to know what is going on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Judy Wilyman PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture