[Before you vote in the federal election please watch this interview with Dr. Andy Schmulow and read my Newsletter 311 below it - The Man who could shake up Australian Politics - Dr. Andy Schmulow Interview (Who owns the government? Secret Revealed)]

Newsletter 311: The Misdeeds of AHPRA

On 3rd May 2025 Australian doctors and academics will be holding a conference to discuss the misdeeds of the Australian Health Practitioner’s Regulatory Authority (AHPRA); the corporate-government regulator of medical practitioners in Australia.

This national body was only set up in 2009 and during this short period we have witnessed the censorship of medical science in Australia. AHPRA has supported doctors to intimidate and harass any doctor or university academic who presents science that is against the interests of the medical-industry. In addition, they have de-registered doctors who present the documented medical risks of vaccines that are not provided in their medical education; not by providing the evidence showing the benefits far outweigh the risks, but by claiming these doctors/academics are presenting ‘anti-vaccination material’ - a bullying term that should not be a part of any scientific debate.

This bullying with name-calling (‘antivaxxer’ and ‘conspiracy theorist’) is contrary to the scientific method that underpins medical interventions, and it prevents valid scientific debate that can prevent unnecessary deaths from these interventions.

In November 2014 - May 2015, a medical doctor made a false complaint of academic misconduct against my research on the whooping cough vaccine that I had completed eight years earlier in 2006. This doctor was also permitted to publicise his anonymous complaint in the mainstream media with my name and with the claim of ‘academic misconduct’, even before the University of Wollongong (UOW) had investigated the complaint.

The investigation was completed in May 2015 and the UOW Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Judy Raper, apologised to me because the complainant had misused the university complaint procedures for academic debate. This medical doctor had not provided any evidence of academic misconduct in his complaint yet he had publicly discredited my research to politicians and the public in the mainstream media.

In 2015 when I asked the University of Wollongong to put out a press release to vindicate my name and my research, the university would not do this. My whooping cough research that demonstrates that the whooping cough vaccine does not prevent whooping cough or hospitalisations, is still published unchanged on my website,

Here is the summary version of this whooping cough research which was published in 2009 in the Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA) Newsletter.

Peter McIntyre (Deputy / Director of NCIRS 1997-2017) was asked to respond to my PHAA article in 2009 and his was published beside my article in the newsletter. He did not provide the references for his article when I requested them, and the PHAA did not require them for the newsletter. Why?

It was no coincidence that this false complaint of ‘academic misconduct’ in 2015 coincided with the Liberal Party’s introduction into parliament of the No Jab No Pay Childhood Vaccination Policy. To introduce this policy into parliament it was necessary for the medical industry to discredit my research that I submitted to the 2015 Senate Inquiry My submission was to oppose the introduction of the No Jab No Pay Policy that was mandating the use of 16+ vaccines in children.

My submission provided the scientific evidence that proves that vaccines were not responsible for the significant decline in deaths and illnesses to all infectious diseases that had occurred by 1950. This was after public health reforms were implemented in all developed countries and only one vaccine was used in mass vaccination campaigns at the time. This fact means there is no justification for mandating any vaccine in the population and it is the reason why the use of vaccines in Australia has always been voluntary.

There is no scientific basis for the government claim that vaccinated people protect the population by creating herd immunity. Even if a vaccine is beneficial for the individual it is short term protection, and it only acts to stimulate one part of the complex immune response. This artificial response is inferior to the naturally induced immune response and herd immunity was created by natural infections after public health reforms were introduced in many countries by 1950.

In 2015 my research on the ineffectiveness of influenza vaccine was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Medical Veritas, The Ethics of Childhood Influenza Immunisation. Interestingly, when it was published on the internet the references were scrambled, so here is the unscrambled version of the references.

In January 2016 my PhD on the history of Australia's childhood vaccination program was published on the University of Wollongong website and my university research was ridiculed by doctors in the mainstream media with false information. All major media outlets in Australia, including the ABC, have provided false information about my research to the public. When I made a formal complaint to AHPRA about this defamation and vilification of valid health research, AHPRA did not take any action. At the same time I also wrote to the NSW Ombudsman but again no action was taken to prevent the censorship of valid scientific arguments that would protect the public’s interest (health) in government ‘health’ policies.

The defamation of my research from 2012-2025 has provided false information to politicians and the public, about a health issue that results in life and death consequences when it is promoted in government policies. Whilst most of the population has only seen the censorship of science since 2020 during the planned WHO ‘pandemic’, the media censorship and propaganda of vaccination science has been going on for decades.

At the conference in Sydney on the 3rd May 2025 many doctors will speak of similar experiences to censor their medical perspectives, as well as being de-registered from practicing medicine if they inform their patients of the documented risks of vaccines.

Please share the following links to friends and family to demonstrate how the medical industry is misusing its authority to intimidate, harass and bully doctors and academics into submission to breach their medical ethical guidelines. This is resulting in government ‘health’ policies that are now causing premature deaths and chronic illness / disabilities in the population. This is a tragedy and it is a huge and growing burden on Australia’s health budget and economy.

Important Articles, Webinars and Interviews:

My book Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom (published 2020) describes the false scientific claims being made about vaccines plus the political strategies, that have resulted in doctors violating their medical ethical guidelines. This has led to a significant increase in deaths, illnesses and disabilities from government public ‘health’ policies. The book is available from my website Vaccination Decisions and the Australian Vaccination-Risks Network.