Dr Peter McCullough with a copy of my book titled ‘Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom’ in February 2023.

In July 2025 the US CDC quietly rewrote its statement on autism and vaccination. For two decades the CDC had claimed that this link was ‘debunked’ by numerous studies, however when the McCullough Foundation challenged this claim the CDC admitted that this was untrue. In this interview with Dr. McCullough he explains that, in fact 79% of studies on childhood vaccination and autism found a link. In addition, the 12 studies that focused solely on vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children showed better health outcomes in the unvaccinated.

The façade that the vaccination program is a ‘health’ policy has occurred because the childhood vaccination program is not evaluated on improvements in health outcomes in children. Instead it is evaluated on ‘the increase in vaccination rates in the population’. That is, government’s are assuming that an increase in the vaccination rate in under 5 year olds to 95%, equates to better health outcomes in children. But government’s have never evaluated the program on the actual health outcomes of children to provide hard evidence to support this assumption.

Recently, 11th November 2026, the state of NSW debated an amendment bill to repeal the policy that coerces parents to use all the vaccines for children to attend childcare. This policy is referred to as the No Jab No Play policy (NJNPlay). In this debate, the spokespersons for Labor, Nationals and the Greens, all spoke against this repeal without a single mention of the declining health of children.

In fact, Dr Amanda Cohn (Greens), presented anecdotal evidence of harm from infectious diseases but no mention of the deaths and harms caused by toxins in vaccines or the serious decline in children’s health that is observed in all highly vaccinated countries. (AIHW 2005; PHAC 2007; Burton 2003). Why is this medical doctor not providing an evaluation of the health outcomes, that includes both chronic illnesses and infectious diseases, in children that have participated in the full vaccination program in Australia? Please ask her if she knows what ingredients are in vaccines?

The History of Government Vaccination Policies

Frank McFarlane Burnet, the Australian Nobel Prize Laureate in 1960 for Immunology, stated in 1952 that in years to come society may have to reassess the belief scientists were placing in vaccination. He considered that genetic deterioration of the population may be a consequence of universal mass vaccination campaigns and he postulated that ‘some of our modern successes in preventative and curative medicine may on the longest view be against the best interests of the state’ (Burnet 1952). Burnet believed that genetic constitution was the most important hidden variable in disease statistics (Wilyman PhD 2015).

In 2026 thousands of Australian children are profoundly autistic and many parents are long-term time carers for their children who have life threatening chronic illnesses. These chronic illnesses continue to rise every year; are we racing towards a dysfunctional society? Hospitalisations for anaphylaxis increased 5-fold in the last 20 years (ASCIA 2015) and food allergies are the new normal for infants: 10 % of Australian infants now have a food allergy and 20% of the Australian population.

Since the increased use of vaccines which inject toxins into the developing infant, disorders such as autism (brain dysfunction caused by encephalopathy), autoimmune diseases, childhood cancers and neurological diseases, have escalated in the population - in a direct dose-response relationship to the increased use of vaccines. This is the strongest evidence for a causal link (the Bradford-Hill causality criteria), yet governments have never studied this association to provide hard evidence that vaccines are safe. Further, they have never acknowledged the hundreds of studies that demonstrate that vaccinated children are sicker than unvaccinated children.

So are vaccination policies ‘health’ policies or ‘sickness’ policies when children’s health declines with the addition of every new vaccine?

When governments misuse the precautionary principle (PP) in the design of vaccination policies, they become sickness policies not health policies. The PP states that governments must prove drugs/medications are harmless before they are marketed to the population.

Yet the Australian Government does not prove that vaccines are harmless before it coerces parents and doctors to use 13 vaccines (~24 doses) in children in the first 12 months of life. This Social Services policy (not Health policy), links childcare places to using all 13 vaccines in the No Jab No Play policies. Interestingly, this policy is not implemented in the ACT, NT or Tasmania, yet these states have not seen any increase in infectious diseases where vaccination is not mandated for childcare.

A hidden fact about vaccine trials before marketing, is that the vaccines are never tested for safety using a saline (inactive) placebo in clinical trials for 5-10 years. Hence, governments are claiming vaccine adverse events in genetically diverse populations are ‘rare’ without having the hard evidence to prove it. This is not rocket science. They are making these claims without the evidence and ignoring the evidence that parents are providing of vaccine harm to their children.

The Australian government has lied to parents for decades claiming that ‘vaccines are tested for safety for 10 years before marketing’, but this is not true. Further, the government has never tested the combined schedule of 13 vaccines for safety over 5-10 years. The Industry-funded scientists use previously marketed vaccines as the placebos in Phase 1-3 clinical safety trials (before marketing) and mostly for less than 6 months. This is not a safety trial: it is medical fraud.

Regulators of other drugs have been unaware of how vaccines are trialled because these drugs are classified as ‘biologics’. This allows them to be tested differently to all other drugs, even though vaccines also contain genetically engineered components and other synthetic or active ingredients, as well as the modified biological agent. The fact that paediatricians and doctors are not educated on the ingredients of vaccines is a significant reason why the government has ignored vaccines as a cause of the chronic illnesses in children.

It is also the fact that politicians receive all their information on vaccines from industry-lobbyists who provide large donations to all political parties or from medical associations with industry funding. In addition, politicians are required to vote along party lines, with incentives to ensure that most do. This is not democracy.

These are institutional barriers that have removed the public’s voice from political debates in the parliament. In this case the public’s concerns about the risk of vaccines have been removed, and this allows the industry to use mathematical models (with hidden assumptions about benefits and risks) to convince politicians of the need for each vaccine. Anyone, who speaks of risks is then bullied with the term antivaxxer and all scientific arguments for choice are ignored. Vaccine choice is a fundamental human right and should not be dismissed as ‘antivaccination’ because each vaccine carries a different risk/benefit analysis for each child.

The government has succeeded in ignoring the decline in children’s health with the increased use of vaccines, because public health policies have traditionally focused on illnesses from infectious diseases. In the early 1900’s chronic illnesses in children were rare and it was the government’s changes to environmental and lifestyle factors in public health policies, that reduced the risk due to infectious diseases by 1950, in all developed countries.

Mass vaccination campaigns (other than smallpox) did not exist before 1950 and this is why vaccination is voluntary in Health Law in Australia. The government’s NJNPlay legislation could not have been passed in the Health Department because it violates the medical ethics and principles that promote healthy outcomes in the population. That is, coercion is against the ethics of health promotion and the use of coercion in NJNPay/Play policies has removed true informed consent that is protected in medical ethics and in human rights covenants.

Vaccination was a secondary measure not a primary measure in the removal of risk due to infectious diseases in Australia, and this medical intervention itself carries a serious risk of harm and death for many genetically predisposed children. These children would not get these chronic illnesses unless they are exposed to an environmental factor that switches on the gene. This is the well known field of science called Epigenetics.

Children are not getting these illnesses because of their genes, they are getting them because they are being injected or exposed to a toxin that is causing the gene to be expressed. In other words, these diseases are preventable and as such they need to be considered in government public health policies.

Whilst chemicals from foods and agriculture are also implicated in causing these diseases, vaccines are the most common environmental factor that all children are exposed to (99%) and injecting toxins is many times more potent than ingestion through the digestive system or respiratory system.

Injection is an unnatural method of entry for toxins, hence this is not rocket science. It is a crime that governments have mandated these products without assessing the association of vaccines with the decline in children’s health that has been occurring for three or more decades.

Peter McIntyre was the director of the NCIRS for 20 years (3 as deputy-director), yet this government board, that was responsible for providing the science underpinning government vaccination programs for decades, never did the study to determine the cumulative effects of injecting multiple toxins to a developing infant’s body - either short-term or long-term. This is an abuse of the public’s trust and it is time for the government to be accountable for this policy. Vaccine choice is a fundamental human right.