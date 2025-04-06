Vaccination Decisions Substack

Vaccination Decisions Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jodie Dearsley's avatar
Jodie Dearsley
Apr 6

I love this Judy! Is there a way to add signatories to this, as I’d love to add my voice and have many resounding in his head! Thanks for holding the evil doers accountable. 🥰🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Judy Wilyman PhD and others
Mart's avatar
Mart
Apr 6

Thank you Judy <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Judy Wilyman PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture