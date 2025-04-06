To Alex Hawke, Liberal MP for Mitchell (Northwest Sydney),

In 2022, as the Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, you made a political decision to deport a world class athlete who had been invited to Australia on a valid Australian visa. This was Novak Djokovic who was coming to Australia to compete for his tenth grand slam title in our country, a place that he had always loved to visit and compete.

Novak is arguably the healthiest person on the planet yet you described him as a ‘risk to public health’ in 2022. It must be the first time in history that an athlete has been removed for not taking a drug. Does this sound like public health gone bad?

This ‘drug’ that you requested he take was a genetically engineered injected product, that was approved for Emergency Use Only (EUO) in 2021 and rushed onto the market. Yet the government promoted this drug as a ‘vaccine’, even though it was never tested to see if it prevented any COVID disease. Or to see if it stopped transmission.

So, Mr. Hawke, how safe do you think a genetically engineered drug is if it is given Emergency Use Only approval after ‘operation warp speed’?

I would argue that this drug was the ‘risk to public health’, not Novak Djokovic, and under the best public health and human rights principles, it was illegal to make your political decision to deport Novak from Australia.

Novak Djokovic abided by the fundamental principles of law, human rights and public health, and many Australians believe that it is imperative for the integrity of our country that you redress this situation with a public apology. I hope you will acknowledge this open letter and recognise that human rights, including bodily integrity and freedom of speech, are essential principles of a healthy democracy.

Here is the film Witness Statement with all the evidence you need to take action to redress this situation.

Kind regards,

Dr. Judy Wilyman PhD

My book - ‘Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom’ published March 2020.