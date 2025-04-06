Why Liberal MP, Alex Hawke, must Apologise to Novak Djokovic:
Mandatory Vaccination was a Political Decision
To Alex Hawke, Liberal MP for Mitchell (Northwest Sydney),
In 2022, as the Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, you made a political decision to deport a world class athlete who had been invited to Australia on a valid Australian visa. This was Novak Djokovic who was coming to Australia to compete for his tenth grand slam title in our country, a place that he had always loved to visit and compete.
Novak is arguably the healthiest person on the planet yet you described him as a ‘risk to public health’ in 2022. It must be the first time in history that an athlete has been removed for not taking a drug. Does this sound like public health gone bad?
This ‘drug’ that you requested he take was a genetically engineered injected product, that was approved for Emergency Use Only (EUO) in 2021 and rushed onto the market. Yet the government promoted this drug as a ‘vaccine’, even though it was never tested to see if it prevented any COVID disease. Or to see if it stopped transmission.
Did you know that it is against the law to mandate a drug that has EUO approval? Mandating a novel untested product in the population would be a risk to public health.
Did you know that this drug not only doesn’t prevent transmission Mr. Hawke, but it increases the chances of getting COVID and other respiratory illnesses. Just ask the paramedics.
At the time Novak Djokovic even stated that he had natural immunity to COVID from a previous infection. Natural immunity is known to be long lasting immunity and the CDC has admitted this is valid protection.
Did you know that the excess deaths in Australia and all COVID vaccinated countries, increased after the genetically engineered, so called ‘vaccines’, were rolled out in 2021? Here are Australia’s National Statistics for 2022 showing the increase in hospitalisations and deaths after the vaccines were rolled out in February 2021.
If the vaccine was effective why did the ABS statistics show that in January 2022, deaths were 22.1% more than the historical average? And deaths to COVID-19 were the second most common cause after cancers. Does that sound like an effective ‘vaccine’?
Did you know that many more young people are dying since 2021 and it is not from COVID? This experimental drug is known to target the heart, reproductive organs, nervous system and cause cancers etc.
Here is a report describing the under-reporting of the US CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the gas-lighting of people that have been injured by vaccines. This under-reporting is also a feature of Australia’s TGA reporting system and it means that causal links to adverse events cannot be determined after vaccination is promoted in populations. This means that if a vaccine is fast tracked without the minimum 10 years of testing, then people can be killed or disabled without any accountability by the government or pharmaceutical industry.
So, Mr. Hawke, how safe do you think a genetically engineered drug is if it is given Emergency Use Only approval after ‘operation warp speed’?
I would argue that this drug was the ‘risk to public health’, not Novak Djokovic, and under the best public health and human rights principles, it was illegal to make your political decision to deport Novak from Australia.
Novak Djokovic abided by the fundamental principles of law, human rights and public health, and many Australians believe that it is imperative for the integrity of our country that you redress this situation with a public apology. I hope you will acknowledge this open letter and recognise that human rights, including bodily integrity and freedom of speech, are essential principles of a healthy democracy.
Here is the film Witness Statement with all the evidence you need to take action to redress this situation.
Kind regards,
Dr. Judy Wilyman PhD
My book - ‘Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom’ published March 2020.
I love this Judy! Is there a way to add signatories to this, as I’d love to add my voice and have many resounding in his head! Thanks for holding the evil doers accountable. 🥰🙏
Thank you Judy <3