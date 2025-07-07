Vaccination Decisions Substack

Elizabeth Hart
17h

As you say Judy: “Scott Morrison’s government forced this untested jab on the entire Australian population by facilitating premiers to remove people from their jobs and ostracising them from society and from their families. This was a violation of the ethical guidelines that doctors are required to practice when treating their patients.”

The then-members of National Cabinet are in this up to their necks, they actively conspired to restrict the freedoms of the unvaccinated.

In this regard, see my recent FOI request for a BETA Report recommending 'restricting the freedoms' of unvaccinated people: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/foi-request-for-a-beta-report-recommending-restricting-the-freedoms-of-unvaccinated-people.pdf

Also published in my substack article: ‘Restrict the freedoms of the unvaccinated’ Where is the BETA report that called for this treachery? https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/restrict-the-freedoms-of-the-unvaccinated

Les Kraft
16h

Interesting parallels ...Scomo & the very topical ‘ deathcap mushroom murderer ‘ --

Note tho ‘ the differing coverage of these by the press :). Yes. I’m drawing on 5 years of a main stream media that has NEVER Ever , ( not once ), considered that a Covid vaccine has killed one Australian ! Not one !

Yet ,, We had yesterday , the almost hysterical , continuous coverage of the ‘ death cap mushroom murderer ‘

Non stop - it ran all bloody afternoon & night , Then again today. .... on. You guessed it - the lame stream media.

Whilst that degree of bias exists - the real story of mass murder from Covid vaccines will remain hush hush.

And besides , the Truth on the Covid vx poison would have to include the entire political system, both parties , state & fed, the ‘ medical authorities so corrupted & coerced // AHPRA & the TGA to coerce and blackmail the doctors into obeying to such treacherous’ absence of reality practices of choice & informed consent -

Perhaps. ...there is a hope that as the RFK juggernaut exposes the treachery from the WHO & CDC downward , that the real truth will one day be told !

I hope , for the sake of those ‘ forests of the fallen - and the 100,000 deaths in Australia from COvid vaccines , that this happens sooner -- MUCH sooner ... to correct a massive wrong , a stench so rotten to the core of a once

honest country like ours.

Les Kraft , is Les Catterwell, is Les Katt

