Newsletter 313: Toxins in Vaccines given to Healthy People

On the 7th July 2025 a mother was convicted of murder in the Australian courts for poisoning her lunch guests with death cap mushrooms. Three people died and one survived after a serious illness following the meal.

Scientific experts in the case admitted that each person reacts differently to the toxin in death cap mushrooms, according to their gender, race, age, weight and their own genetic makeup. This is a well known principle of medicine and it is why the ethical guidelines of doctors prevent them from coercing or mandating drugs in the human population. Genetic diversity in humans means we all react differently to drugs/vaccines.

Yet we have a former Liberal Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who was given Australia’s highest award, the Companion of the Order of Australia, for his time in office that included mandating and coercing a new genetically engineered mRNA technology (deceptively called COVID ‘vaccines’ ) on the entire Australian population.

Scott Morrison is also responsible for his role in mandating with financial coercion the entire childhood vaccination schedule of 16+ vaccines in children from birth to 19 years of age. This occurred in 2015 when he was the Minister for Social Services - not the Minister for Health.

How is your health since 2021 since the roll out of the jab? Vaccines contain multiple toxins, including neurotoxins (aluminium and thimerosal), in each vaccine, and each child gets up to 12 vaccines combined in the first year of life, approximately ~24 doses of vaccines.

In 2021 it was former PM, Scott Morrison, who permitted and facilitated the state premiers to mandate and coerce a genetically engineered modified mRNA drug, on the entire population. This was deceptively promoted to the public as a ‘COVID19 vaccine’. It was claimed by the government to be a ‘vaccine’ so that people would assume it was ‘safe and effective’ when no data existed to support this claim. It was a new technology.

The mandating and coercing of this untested genetic technology (COVID ‘vaccines’) in the Australian population correlated directly to a 17-20% increase in excess deaths in Australia from 2021 onwards and in all highly vaccinated countries. Here are the statistics in Japan.

This included the premature deaths of many elderly people and a huge increase in deaths and illnesses in other demographics due to turbo cancers, myocarditis, aortic dissection, blood clots, heart attacks, strokes, infertility, anxiety, depression, Alzheimer, Motor Neurone Disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases etc.

Just ask yourself “who would have taken this injection if they knew it was a new genetically engineered technology, containing lipid nanoparticles, that had never been proven to prevent any COVID disease?” Did you know that since 2021, (the roll out of this jab), there has been a significant increase in cancers in all demographics? But particularly in young people. The mainstream media will have you believe that this significant increase has been over two decades, but in fact the statistics show a huge increase from 2021 onwards: the roll out of the COVID injections.

And the doctors response? “We don’t know what is causing this significant increase in deaths and illnesses in all demographics”. This is what happens when a major cause of deaths and illnesses is ignored by doctors and governments to protect them from the crime that has been perpetrated on the population.

Scott Morrison’s government forced this untested jab on the entire Australian population by facilitating premiers to remove people from their jobs and ostracising them from society and from their families. This was a violation of the ethical guidelines that doctors are required to practice when treating their patients. It also violated the Fair Work Commissions anti-discrimination laws and medical privacy legislation but Scott Morrison’s government and the medical regulator, AHPRA, facilitated these violations.

This drug/vaccine was an experimental gene technology that had not been approved by the Office of Gene Technology in Australia and had no short or long-term data to prove safety or efficacy.

The Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, told the Australian population in 2021 that the public would be participating in ‘the largest global experiment ever’ yet the Prime Minister at the time, Scott Morison, facilitated the premiers to coerce people into using the drug, by calling it a ‘vaccine’, and by removing them from their jobs with the threat of ‘misconduct’ on their professional records, and by preventing people’s right to travel and participate in society; our fundamental human rights.

In 2025 former PM, Scott Morrison has received Australia’s highest honour for his time in office and a mother in Australia has been imprisoned, possibly for life, for the murder of three people from toxins in a meal. If there are toxins in vaccines surely it is time to stop mandating these medications that are used in healthy children/adults? Choice in all medications is a fundamental human right that has been removed in government policies, not by medical doctors in the practice of medicine.

No Jab No Pay and Play: the Mandated Childhood Vaccination Program

It was also Scott Morrison, as Minister for Social Services (not Minister for Health) who implemented the No Jab No Pay Bill in the federal parliament in 2015 that coerced parents into using every vaccine on the national vaccination program. This policy uses financial incentives of ~$28,000 per child, to mandate the use of 16+ vaccines in children from birth to 19 years of age. This policy was not supported by evidence and it did not go through the Department of Health. This policy is a crime if it is causing chronic illness and death in a percentage of healthy children that is being ignored by the Australian government.

This meant that from 2016 onwards a child was not considered ‘vaccinated’ unless they had all 16 vaccines. The premiers extended this policy soon after (except the ACT) with the introduction of the No Jab No Play Bill that prevented attendance at childcare without all of the required vaccines.

The Medical Ethical Guidelines of Doctors

The Australian Medical Professional Board supported these vaccine mandates, that violate their own medial ethical guidelines, by claiming they are for the ‘community good’; even though there was no clinical data to support this claim.

Any opposition to this claim was dismissed with derogatory terms such as ‘antivaccination material’ and doctors could be deregistered by the corporate regulator, AHPRA, if they discussed the risks of these genetic products. The word ‘antivaxxer’ was weaponised to ridicule individuals and to prevent others from critically thinking about the risks of these drugs, or so called ‘vaccines’, that are given to healthy people.

Please note that it is the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR) that are dictating these vaccination policies to all member countries and providing incentives for the countries that implement them. These WHO directives were non-binding in 2020, however amendments have been made to the IHR that need to be rejected by Australia by the 19th July 2025 if we are to maintain our sovereignty over our own health decisions.

My book - ‘Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom’ published March 2020 is available on my website (Vaccination Decisions) and it is based on my PhD research published 2015.