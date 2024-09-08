In my previous Newsletter 304 Government and Medical Fraud Part 1 (5th September) I left out the link to the Canberra Times article explaining the campaign that, Independent MP Russell Broadbent, is mounting to bring back Australian’s right to choose medical interventions that are given to healthy children and adults - The No Jab No Pay No Way Campaign.

In this Newsletter 305 Government and Medical Fraud Part 2 (9th September) I will provide you with further evidence of the medical fraud that underpins both childhood and COVID vaccines:

‘The Truth About COVID19 Shots’ with Maryanne Demasi former ABC Catalyst. ‘Saying No to Vaccines’ with Dr. Brian Hooker PhD (august 2024). An interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny who has been exposing vaccination fraud for over 25 years. Exposing Big Pharma Lies with Gerald Posner; Real Talk This interview describes the history of how the government regulators have been taken over by industry and are now protecting industry profits - not the public’s health. Russell Broadbent interviews Dr. David Bell to discuss the WHO’s directives to governments that resulted in a fraudulent response to an alleged Coronavirus 19 pandemic. Dr David Bell is an epidemiologist who has worked on global health polices for many years and he reveals how the appearance and fear of a pandemic can be achieved with a collaboration between government, corporate medical regulatory boards (For example, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority (AHPRA), and the mainstream media.

My Journey in Exposing the Fraud in Vaccination Policies:

Recently I did an interview for the Substack ‘Lies are Unbekoming’ describing my journey in providing the historical medical literature that demonstrates that vaccines were not the main strategy to remove the risk from infectious diseases. Here is my interview Judy Wilyman PhD and my book Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom, (published in 2020 as everyone was being locked down) can be purchased from my website here.

Part 3 of this Series Government and Medical Vaccination Fraud will be coming soon.