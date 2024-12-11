Here is an important Update on COVID Class Action by Dr. Melissa McCann - that describes the mis- and dis-information provided by the Australian government to promote an untested genetically engineered product as a ‘vaccine’. It also describes the injuries/disabilities linked to the injections that the government is ignoring in the parliament. Please watch the 26 min video in this link from Dr. Melissa McCann and share it everywhere.

Newsletter 308 - Vaccine Injuries and Excess Deaths Correlating directly to the 2021 Vaccination Program are being Ignored by the Australian Government

I have been studying government vaccination policies for over twenty years and in attempting to debate my academic research I have experienced first hand the corruption of the political processes that have discredited and censored academics and professionals who debate their research. This has been described in my interview with Independent MP Russell Broadbent, in which I disclose the strategies of industry lobby groups and activists involved in providing mis- and dis-information about vaccines in both the official and unofficial channels for scientific debate.

Increased global censorship of the vaccination debate occurred in 2021 when the UK’s Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) shared its ‘masterclass in censorship’ with the US government resulting in a worldwide censorship movement against COVID dissent that was lead by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). This is described in ‘Freedom Under Fire: How the US and UK are Pushing Back.’

It is also the case that money is the power to influence the research that is debated and promoted to the public and politicians. Only industry-funded research is being promoted to the public. The corporate-funded media and journals are not promoting the independent science that provides evidence of negative results for their products.

The Australian Therapeutics Goods Administrator (TGA), our government regulator of drugs such as vaccines, is currently attempting to dismiss the Class Action brought by Dr. Melissa McCann, regarding compensation to the people injured and permanently damaged by COVID vaccines.

There has been an enormous number of deaths and injuries caused by the COVID genetically engineered injections (‘vaccines’). But these are being ignored and swept under the carpet by the government. The TGA has recently announced that this class action should not be heard because this industry-funded ‘government’ regulator ‘does not have a duty of care to act for the protection of the health and good of the public.’

This body has been masquerading as a ‘government’ regulator of the safety of drugs for decades, even though it is 96% funded by the industry whose drugs it regulates. If it is a government regulator then it has a duty of care to protect public health using independent science. Specifically, because it has the dual role of i) approving drugs for the market and ii) monitoring the safety of these drugs in the population.

This is a serious conflict of interest and it is justified by the government as being a ‘cost-recovery system’. This means that the manufacturers of the drugs/vaccines pay the costs required for approving their own drugs for the market. But why does this same body also have the responsibility for monitoring their safety in the general population? How can the industry be expected to monitor the safety of its own drugs which create millions of dollars in revenue?

Particularly, when the industry does not hold any liability for harm caused by drugs that they promote as ‘vaccines’. (1986 Act USA Congress).

The TGA is now suggesting that it doesn’t consider it has any duty of care for the health of the public and this admission explains why the TGA, in seventy years, has never set up an active surveillance system to monitor the health outcomes of every vaccinated individual over a period of 1-10 years, that could determine causal links of adverse events to the vaccines.

The TGA and other regulators masquerading as ‘government’ bodies have been using passive or voluntary monitoring systems that cannot determine causal links or the frequency and types of adverse events that occur in genetically diverse populations as a result of childhood vaccination programs.

It would not have been difficult to set up an active and mandatory reporting system to monitor health outcomes. Instead we have passive, voluntary reporting systems that also allow the 96% industry-funded TGA the discretion to reject deaths and illnesses that are reported after vaccination. This is a serious conflict of interest.

On the other side of the coin, the TGA has managed to implement monitoring systems for every infectious agent, even in healthy people without symptoms! They have then falsely called these people ‘asymptomatic’ transmitters of disease and described them as ‘a risk to society,’ so they can be locked up for 14 days in quarantine. These extra cases created by actively looking for the virus in healthy people were then used to declare a well planned ‘pandemic’ based on an illusion of ‘cases’ of disease.

Here is my published article titled ‘Creating a Global Pandemic’ (Oct 2020) describing how a pandemic can be created by changes to diagnostic criteria and changes to the surveillance of the disease.

For example, in 2020-22 flu and pneumonia did not disappear. The CDC and governments stopped monitoring these diseases during this time and all respiratory illness was diagnosed as ‘COVID’ disease. Cases were found by using a PCR test in healthy people which was misused as a diagnostic tool. And its results were misinterpreted. The cases were publicised in the media to frighten the public and create the illusion of a pandemic and the elderly who die with co-morbidity from flu/pneumonia every year were also publicised in the media to add to the fear.

This is medical fraud and it is a result of the huge conflicts of interest (COI) that exist in the World Health Organisation’s collaboration with the corporations in the GAVI alliance (called the Gavi board since 2009) in the design of the International Health Regulations (IHR).

These COI also exist on government advisory and regulatory boards. This is synchronised with centralised decision-making for health policies and a medical regulator called the Australian Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority (AHPRA) that is also a corporate board masquerading as a ‘government medical regulator’.

The enormous rise in excess deaths in all highly vaccinated countries that correlates directly with the roll out of the genetically engineered mRNA technology that was promoted as a ‘vaccine’ to the trusting public, is being hidden by many statistical techniques. Here is an article on excess mortality titled ‘How to hide 61,000 bodies’ based on Australian data but it resonates globally.

Note:

The OHIO State University Medical Centre in September 2024 quietly stopped mandating/recommending/offering the COVID ‘vaccine’ to its ~23,000 employees. (Pierre Kory - Policy Shifts against the mRNA Platform)

Ohio State is stopping the use of COVID ‘vaccines’, and the Florida Surgeon General has also recommended against their use. This trend is occurring in South American countries and in the UK.

The Significant Increase in Sickness in Children after Vaccination

As a teacher I have been observing the significant increase in chronic illness in children since the early 1990’s, and recognised its direct dose-response relationship to the increased use of vaccines. The government has been dismissing the public’s concern about this association as a ‘coincidence.’

Instead of admitting to the public that this is strong evidence of a causal link based on the 9-Bradhill criteria for causation, the government has been informing parents that ‘it is a coincidence’ and that ‘correlation doesn’t equal causation’.

The directors and co-directors of the government’s National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS), the board responsible for investigating safety and efficacy of vaccines, admitted in 2013 that they have never investigated this correlation and they have never investigated the effects of the combination of 16+ vaccines in the infant’s body. Peter McIntyre, was the deputy director and director of this board from 1997-2017.

The medical-industry is happily protecting its vested interests in government polices and unconcerned about the huge increase in debilitating illnesses and neurodevelopmental disorders in our children because they are not interested in investigating the direct dose-response correlation between vaccines and chronic illness in children.

If health outcomes were being used to promote vaccination policies they could never be promoted as ‘health’ policies. There has never been a sicker generation of children and these policies are more aptly called ‘sickness’ policies as they are designed to protect the industry’s interest and not the health outcomes for the public good.

Western Australia’s Great Debate

West Australian Premier, Roger Cook, (who was previously the Minster for Health during COVID) dismissed the Port Headland Council’s concerns about harm caused by DNA contamination of the mRNA injections, by suggesting the councillors should ‘stick to their knitting’. He was then invited to a debate with prominent doctors, lawyers and politicians. He declined to attend however the debate went ahead and these speakers presented significant evidence of the dangers of DNA contamination and the mechanisms by which they can cause ‘turbo’ cancers and neurological damage and mutations that can be passed on in reproduction.

Here is the evidence presented in the Great Debate by 7 highly credentialed speakers (4th December 2024).

Further Information Regarding Government Misinformation about Vaccines

My book describing the strategies used by governments to remove the public’s voice from government health policy is titled ‘Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom’ and it was published in March 2020 as everyone was being locked up for the planned pandemic. The WHO did a trial run for the 2020 COVID pandemic in 2009 with the alleged Swine Flu pandemic. My website with other publications on vaccines and human rights in health policies is Vaccination Decisions (www.vaccinationdecisions.net).