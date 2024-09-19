This is Newsletter 306 and it is Part 3 of the series exposing the Medical Fraud Underpinning Australia’s No Jab No Pay/Play Policies. In this newsletter I will provide the links to the irrefutable evidence demonstrating that the Australian government’s vaccination policies are founded on unproven claims about the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccines.

Evidence that vaccines are causally linked to serious harm for many:

Here are the links to Part 1 and 2 of my newsletters titled Medical Fraud in Australia’s No Jab No Pay Vaccination Policy:

Part 1 Medical Fraud: Childhood Vaccines are not Proven Safe and Effective

Part 2 Medical Fraud: Governments are Providing False Health Information

The fact that the Australian government is providing false health information is very serious but more so because they are currently passing a Bill to censor Mis- and Dis-Information. This bill will include an exemption for the government if they provide false information. Here is Independent MP, Russell Broadbent, discussing the new bill that is being passed to censor free speech in Australia - ‘Unprecedented and unacceptable - speak up now!’ (13 September 2024)

My Journey in Exposing the Fraud in Vaccination Policies:

Recently I did an interview for the Substack ‘Lies are Unbekoming’ describing my journey in providing the historical medical literature that demonstrates that vaccines were not the main strategy to remove the risk from infectious diseases. Here is my interview Judy Wilyman PhD and my book Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom, (published in 2020 as everyone was being locked down) can be purchased from my website here.