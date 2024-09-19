Part 3 Medical Fraud in Australia: The Causal Link between Vaccines and Allergies, Anaphylaxis, Cancer, Neurological and Autoimmune Diseases
Mandatory vaccination in Australia's No Jab No Pay/Play policies is a crime against humanity
This is Newsletter 306 and it is Part 3 of the series exposing the Medical Fraud Underpinning Australia’s No Jab No Pay/Play Policies. In this newsletter I will provide the links to the irrefutable evidence demonstrating that the Australian government’s vaccination policies are founded on unproven claims about the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccines.
Evidence that vaccines are causally linked to serious harm for many:
In 1913 Charles Rickett won the Nobel Prize for proving that vaccines cause allergies and anaphylaxis. Here is his acceptance lecture on this discovery (11 December 1913).
An Interview with Dr. Andrew Moulden (July 2009), ‘What you were Never Told about Vaccines’. In this interview he describes the mechanisms by which vaccines can cause microstrokes, autism, SIDS, Zeta Potential, MASS and much more. He died suddenly in November 2013 at 49. No autopsy, No investigation.
JB Handley blog ‘Andrew Wakefield Vs Stanley Plotkin: you be the judge’. This blog includes a deposition from a court case in January 2018 where, Dr. Stanley Plotkin (the claimed ‘Godfather of Vaccinology’ for 50+ years), admits to lawyer, Aaron Siri, that there is ‘no evidence to support the government’s claims that vaccines are safe or effective for children’.
Dr Plotkin admits that the claims of safety have been based on a lack of evidence, not actual scientific data. That is, the government does not have any scientific evidence proving that vaccines are safe for the majority of people. The claim is fabricated because the proper scientific studies have never been done. This is called ‘undone science’ and a lack of evidence cannot be extrapolated to claim that ‘vaccines are safe’. But this is what the government has done.
I have discussed the undone science in the government’s vaccination policies in my PhD thesis 2015 (published in January 2016 on the University of Wollongong website). It has now been downloaded 36,932 times due to my newsletters over the last decade. My research also provides the political strategies used in Australia to suppress my academic research and to prevent the public from having a voice in government policies. Conflicts of interest are influencing the lack of transparency and accountability in these policies. Here is a link to my book ‘Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom’ (March 2020)
If parents would like further information on the lack of science underpinning vaccination polices, I would recommend reading ‘Turtles all the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth’ (Foreword by Mary Holland, 2022) and ‘Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines and the Forgotten History’ (Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk, 2013)
This interview with Michael Allen Bryant explains why there was No Pandemic. Changes to diagnosis and surveillance of disease, and collaboration with the corporate owned mainstream media means that pandemics can be created for financial purposes - No Pandemic ( 16 September 2024)
Here are the links to Part 1 and 2 of my newsletters titled Medical Fraud in Australia’s No Jab No Pay Vaccination Policy:
Part 1 Medical Fraud: Childhood Vaccines are not Proven Safe and Effective
Part 2 Medical Fraud: Governments are Providing False Health Information
The fact that the Australian government is providing false health information is very serious but more so because they are currently passing a Bill to censor Mis- and Dis-Information. This bill will include an exemption for the government if they provide false information. Here is Independent MP, Russell Broadbent, discussing the new bill that is being passed to censor free speech in Australia - ‘Unprecedented and unacceptable - speak up now!’ (13 September 2024)
My Journey in Exposing the Fraud in Vaccination Policies:
Recently I did an interview for the Substack ‘Lies are Unbekoming’ describing my journey in providing the historical medical literature that demonstrates that vaccines were not the main strategy to remove the risk from infectious diseases. Here is my interview Judy Wilyman PhD and my book Vaccination: Australia’s Loss of Health Freedom, (published in 2020 as everyone was being locked down) can be purchased from my website here.
